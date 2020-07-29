Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,074,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. 4,474,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

