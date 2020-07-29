Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,577. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

