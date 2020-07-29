Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,799 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,720. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $125.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

