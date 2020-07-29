Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 69,582 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after acquiring an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit