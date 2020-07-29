Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 69,582 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after acquiring an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

