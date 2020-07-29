Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 28,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.