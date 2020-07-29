Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

COST traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.02. 47,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

