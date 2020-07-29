Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $10.05 on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. 182,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

