Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 189,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

