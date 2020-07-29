Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,273 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,789,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 417,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

