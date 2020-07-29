Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.