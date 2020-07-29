Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,793 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. 182,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

