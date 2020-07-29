Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,990 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,259,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. 870,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,867,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

