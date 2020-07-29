Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 549,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

