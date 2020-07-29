Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.22.

NYSE SYK traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

