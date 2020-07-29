Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SYX traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 8,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

