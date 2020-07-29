Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.24. Tata Motors shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,285 shares.
TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
