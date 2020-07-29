Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.24. Tata Motors shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,285 shares.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 766,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 450,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 222,655 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

