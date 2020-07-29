TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$29.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BOS stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 244,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.42 million and a P/E ratio of 86.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.79. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 6,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.01 per share, with a total value of C$84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

