Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Teleflex by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFX traded up $19.24 on Wednesday, hitting $403.91. 10,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

