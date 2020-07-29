Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $846.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,520.13. 244,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,526,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,228.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $818.56. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

