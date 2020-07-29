TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 106,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

