Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,774 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 117,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,323. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

