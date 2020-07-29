United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.