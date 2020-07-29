United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. CSFB reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $123.84. 309,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

