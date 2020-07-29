US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million.

Shares of USX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 65,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,959. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $414.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

In other news, insider Max L. Fuller bought 82,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

