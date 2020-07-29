Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

