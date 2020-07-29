Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

