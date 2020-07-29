Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,965. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $212.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.