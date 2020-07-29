Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

