Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

VEOEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

