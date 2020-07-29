Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

VICR stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 14,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,747. Vicor has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $401,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,422 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 16,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

