Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 39,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,838. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

