Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.70 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $27.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $115.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.95 billion to $116.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.12 billion to $114.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 422,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

