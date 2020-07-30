$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Crane reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 156.1% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 111,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 26.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 24.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crane by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 8,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

