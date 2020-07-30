$1.45 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

