100,156 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.26% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $118,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 531,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,049. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

