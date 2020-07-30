15,815 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after buying an additional 3,584,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 413,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

