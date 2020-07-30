18,749 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 2.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $327.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

IAC stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.20. 473,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,271. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $132.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

