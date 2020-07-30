39,144 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

