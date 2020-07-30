39,144 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit