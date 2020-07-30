39,753 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 8,250,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

