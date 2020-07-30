3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 94,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

