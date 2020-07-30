6,200 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $14,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 345,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

