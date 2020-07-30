62,000 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

