99,926 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,741,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 423.1% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,607.3% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 844,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,208,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.67. 3,250,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

