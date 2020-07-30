Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $223.06. 56,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,949. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

