AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

