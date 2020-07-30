Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.60. 1,002,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

