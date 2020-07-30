Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 68,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

