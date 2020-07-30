Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.02-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.125-3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.02-5.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 46,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.