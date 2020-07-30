Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.78 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.02-5.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

