Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.26-7.34 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.26-7.34 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

